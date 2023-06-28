Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 1,184 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

