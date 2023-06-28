Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Boosted by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

