Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,453 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.