Financial Insights Inc. Has $398,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,055,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 11,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $183.36 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.