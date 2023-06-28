Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD stock opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.09.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

