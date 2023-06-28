Xponance Inc. Has $11.60 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUM opened at $445.92 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $435.00 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.38%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $590.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.56.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

