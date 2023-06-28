Clarius Group LLC Acquires 580 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of AFL stock opened at $68.50 on Wednesday. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $74.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 13,471 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $906,194.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,633.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,647,192. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.