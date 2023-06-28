Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on F. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.78.

F opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

