Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

IJH opened at $256.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average of $250.51. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

