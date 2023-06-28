Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 2,612 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $55,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,302,459,000 after buying an additional 3,081,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,339,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,384,000 after purchasing an additional 238,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MRK shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,766,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.52 and a 12-month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.03%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

