The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bill Few Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,203,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.4 %

DIS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

