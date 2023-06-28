Trilogy Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.26. The stock has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.