Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after buying an additional 9,807 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $194.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

