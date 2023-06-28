CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.42 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $186.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

