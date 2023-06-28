Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 22.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 67,424 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 196,443 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 494,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 146,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

