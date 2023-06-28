Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $345,719.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 770,711 shares of company stock valued at $161,547,516. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $208.82 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 549.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

