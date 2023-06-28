Gradient Investments LLC Has $329,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

