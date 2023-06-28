Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 162,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,578,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $186.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 106.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

