Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 5,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 198,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn purchased 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

