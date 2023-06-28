Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,827 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 4,992 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,114,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $482.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $491.07. The firm has a market cap of $449.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

