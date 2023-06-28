Naples Global Advisors LLC Sells 678 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.3% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Citigroup raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.74.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.03%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

