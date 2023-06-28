PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 285,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 162,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,578,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

