Highland Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

