Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Moller Financial Services

Moller Financial Services lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 4.0% of Moller Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moller Financial Services owned 0.05% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $12,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

