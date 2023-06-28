Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $448.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $467.75. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $429.10 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

