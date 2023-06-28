Financial Insights Inc. Sells 1,030 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.02.

Oracle Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $117.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $319.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.86 and its 200 day moving average is $93.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,052,544 shares of company stock worth $686,725,797 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

