Financial Insights Inc. Has $354,000 Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Financial Insights Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,304,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,707,581,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,719,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,994,449,000 after buying an additional 118,811 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,391,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,638,180,000 after buying an additional 185,162 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,540,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,174,518,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,676,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,117,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amphenol Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Amphenol stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $82.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

