ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 7,143 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 376.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 7,143 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research upped their price target on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.61.

NFLX stock opened at $417.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $372.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.70 and a 52-week high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

