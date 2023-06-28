2,008 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $381.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $376.51 and a 200-day moving average of $366.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $361.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

