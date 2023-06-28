Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,638 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

