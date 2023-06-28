E&G Advisors LP Sells 170 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

E&G Advisors LP decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,669,000 after buying an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 61.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,764,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,373,000 after buying an additional 4,095,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.2 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Coca-Cola from StockNews.com
- No Leap of Faith, Solid Growth Can Drive JFrog Shares Even Higher
- Two Bullish Announcements Create a Stir in Lucid Group Stock
- Meta Platforms Soars with Analysts Bullish on AI-Driven Ad Growth
- Delta Airlines Is Flying Higher On Upbeat Guidance
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.