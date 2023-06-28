Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 542,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,338 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,736,984 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,867,000 after acquiring an additional 750,247 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.52.

CSCO stock opened at $50.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The stock has a market cap of $207.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

