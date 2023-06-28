Clarius Group LLC Has $531,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $326.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $306.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 27.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

