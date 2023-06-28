Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,016 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 95,260 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 152.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 76,985 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE DVN opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

