GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 825 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 61,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 37,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter.

IVV opened at $438.45 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $445.48. The company has a market cap of $327.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $408.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

