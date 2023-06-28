2,634 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $187.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

