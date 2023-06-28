Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.69.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average of $226.42.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

