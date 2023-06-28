Clarius Group LLC Boosts Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $212.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.