Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 35 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:APD opened at $291.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.09.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

