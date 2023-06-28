State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 485 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Paychex by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter worth about $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.27.

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

PAYX stock opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.96. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. Paychex’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.78%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

