1,211 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Purchased by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $223.91.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.