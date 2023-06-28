State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,576 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 9.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 259,524 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,152 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in Ford Motor by 69.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 3,025 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 544,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 22,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,019,000. 53.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE F opened at $14.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

