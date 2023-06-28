Stone Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,914 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Stone Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $114.16. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.22 and a 200 day moving average of $108.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

