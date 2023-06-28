CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,689 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,181,000 after buying an additional 21,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after buying an additional 979,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,471,000 after buying an additional 176,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nucor by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,862,000 after buying an additional 154,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.88.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.56. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

