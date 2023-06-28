Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after acquiring an additional 266,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,534,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,932,000 after buying an additional 66,186 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,963,000 after buying an additional 141,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $212.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $219.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.57.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

