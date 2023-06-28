Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 816 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. The company has a market capitalization of $205.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

