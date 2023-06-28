Czech National Bank Buys 255 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,189,248,000 after buying an additional 1,886,532 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 53.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,050,000 after buying an additional 1,385,651 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.68.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SPG opened at $113.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.55.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

