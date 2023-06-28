Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

NYSE DIS opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

