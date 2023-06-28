Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Target were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.10.

Target Stock Performance

Target stock opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

