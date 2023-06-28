Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 4,952 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,952 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $113.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65. The firm has a market cap of $287.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

